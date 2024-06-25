Short-range air defense systems of Turkish defense giant Aselsan conducted an integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise with NATO countries at Ramstein Legacy 2024 in Romania.

Aselsan’s systems became the first Turkish-made short-range air defense systems ever to be included in NATO’s biannual defense exercise.

Aselsan said in a statement that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) participated in the exercise with the firm’s systems, such as the battery command and control operations center named "Hakim-Adoc/T,” fire control device called "Korkut 130/135,” the pedestal mounted stinger, "KMS Zıpkın” and the "Manpads” team equipment systems.

Aselsan’s systems worked in tandem with German, Hungarian and Portuguese systems by providing joint air picture sharing, engagement management, and tactical data link message transmission.