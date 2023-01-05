The Australian government on Thursday announced it would spend more than AU$1 billion ($681 million) on new naval missiles and mobile rocket launch systems recently deployed by the Ukrainian military.

The Defense Ministry said it will acquire the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which Ukraine has been deploying over recent months in the conflict with Russia, to be in use by 2026-27.

"HIMARS munitions currently have a range of up to 300 kilometers (186.41 miles), which is expected to increase with technological advances," said a joint statement by Minister for Defense Richard Marles and Minister for Defense Industry Pat Conroy.

The statement said that the Ministry of Defense also signed a contract with Norwegian defense firm Kongsberg for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), set to replace the Harpoon anti-ship missile on the Hobart Class destroyers and Anzac Class frigates from 2024.

"The Naval Strike Missile and HIMARS launchers will give our Defense Force the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests," said Marles, who is also Australia's deputy prime minister.

"The level of technology involved in these acquisitions takes our forces to the cutting edge of modern military hardware," said Conroy.

"The Naval Strike Missile is a major step up in capability for our Navy's warships, while HIMARS launchers have been successfully deployed by the Ukrainian military over recent months and are a substantial new capability for the army."