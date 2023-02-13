Turkish drone magnate Baykar will donate permanent shelters for those affected by massive earthquakes in Türkiye’s south, which left more than 30,000 dead and thousands of others injured while forcing many to abandon their homes.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the chief technology officer (CTO) of Baykar has announced that in collaboration with AFAD, his company will be donating 1,000 homes to provide permanent shelter for those in need.

This donation is part of Baykar's housing mobilization initiative and takes the company's total aid to a staggering TL 1.8 billion ($9,550,905), he wrote on Twitter.

Bayraktar said he believes that the wounds of earthquake survivors can be healed by working together.

He also said that Baykar is also launching the Baykar Container City, which will provide a safe and comfortable home for 2,000 people in the region, as part of efforts to further support the critical need for shelter amid freezing temperatures.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the community will get through this challenging time in unity, Bayraktar added.

Baykar has been providing financial support, as well as humanitarian aid, to 10 provinces after two massive earthquakes hit them on Feb. 6.

Its unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) also participated in search and rescue efforts.