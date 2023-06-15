Türkiye’s most advanced and sophisticated drone, the Bayraktar Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), conducted a firing test with a domestically developed Precision Guidance Kit (HGK). This marks the first launch of the HGK from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The kit was developed by the Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE) of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), and the Baykar-manufactured drone fired HKG-82 during the test.

Departing from Akıncı Flight Training and Test Center in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district, Akıncı took off with the HKG-82 ammunition. Bayraktar Akıncı’s HGK-82 ammunition struck the target with remarkable precision.

Bayraktar Akıncı UCAVs, which entered the inventory with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 29, 2021, are currently actively used by the security forces in operational duties. So far, six Bayraktar Akıncı UCAVs have been induced into service.

Meanwhile, three countries have signed export contracts for this particular combat drone.