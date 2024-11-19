Türkiye's new unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), Bayraktar TB3, tailored for the country's first aircraft carrier, became the first of its kind to successfully take off and land on the short-runway carrier TCG Anadolu on Tuesday.

“The Bayraktar TB3 has made history as the first unmanned aerial vehicle to successfully take off and land on the short-runway carrier TCG Anadolu!” Baykar said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

TCG Anadolu is Türkiye's first multi-purpose LHD class amphibious assault and warship, commissioned last year.

Earlier this year Bayraktar TB3 completed its first ski-jump test from a land-based platform and most recently, just a couple of days ago the company shared a video that depicts it completing its sixth such test.

TB3, recognized for its foldable wings, made its maiden flight in late October last year, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

Baykar is Türkiye's top defense exporter, constituting nearly one-third of the sector's record $5.5 billion worth of sales last year.