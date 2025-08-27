Defense giant Aselsan is set to make new deliveries of components of Türkiye's multilayered air defense system on Wednesday at a major event that will also see the foundation-laying of the company's new technology facility and the opening of new facilities.

Known as "Steel Dome," the air defense system has long been in the making to provide phased and integrated protection against low, medium and high-altitude threats through systems developed by Turkish defense firms.

The unified structure crowns years of investments that have helped Türkiye transform from a nation heavily reliant on equipment from abroad to one where homegrown systems meet almost all of its defense industry needs.

The ceremony, titled "Laying the Foundations for the Next 50 Years," will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In a teaser post on Monday, Aselsan said the "big day, Aug. 27," would bring new announcements tied to Steel Dome, which has already begun operating with its existing elements to protect the national airspace.

Deliveries are expected to include systems such as Hisar, Siper, Korkut and advanced radar platforms, which together form the backbone of Steel Dome.

The project, launched in August 2024, has since been gradually deployed in the field and is described as a "system of systems," integrating locally developed missile batteries, radars, electro-optical sensors, communications modules and command-and-control centers.

As part of Wednesday's program, the foundation will be laid for Aselsan's Oğulbey Technology Base in Ankara's Gölbaşı district, which will be larger than the company's three existing campuses and will consolidate production of Steel Dome and radar systems.

The ceremony will also see the opening of 14 new facilities.

The Steel Dome has been one of the main topics in Türkiye amid geopolitical tensions, led by Israel's ongoing genocidal military campaign in Gaza and its attacks on Iran and Lebanon.

Türkiye has long said it was stepping up measures to protect its airspace and land borders, and has been working to build up its defenses, including long-range missiles.

In June, Erdoğan said Türkiye would raise its own defenses to such a level that "nobody will even consider" attacking it.

For years, Ankara has voiced frustrations over its Western allies' failure to provide adequate defense against missile threats despite Türkiye being a NATO member.

In addition to Aselsan, known for its defense electronics expertise, the Steel Dome also includes other prominent players like Roketsan, a producer of unguided rockets and guided missiles; TÜBITAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE); and Machine and Chemical Industry (MKE), which produces small arms, artillery and ammunition.

Türkiye's transformation over the last 20 years has aimed to reduce external dependency on Western arms through innovative engineering initiatives and domestically developed technologies.

The drive prompted the development of a range of homegrown air, land and marine platforms, eventually helping lower Türkiye's foreign dependency on defense from around 80% in the early 2000s to some 20% today.

The capabilities of the Turkish defense platforms, spearheaded by its combat drones, triggered unprecedented demand, which saw its defense exports peak at $7.15 billion in 2024, up from around $5.5 billion in 2023 and $4.4 billion in 2022.