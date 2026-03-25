Brazil on Wednesday presented its first domestically produced supersonic fighter jet, marking a major step into an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing advanced combat aircraft.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva christened the F-39E Gripen fighter jet from the Swedish group Saab with champagne during a high-profile ceremony in Gaviao Peixoto in the state of Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian presidency said the building of the supersonic jet was "unprecedented in Latin America."

"This project allows us to consolidate our deterrent power by enhancing our capacity to ensure national sovereignty and regional security," Brazil's Defense Minister Jose Mucio said during the ceremony.

Brazil has ordered 36 supersonic fighter jets from Saab, 15 of which will be manufactured at the facilities of the Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer in Gaviao Peixoto.

Brasilia opted for the Swedish aircraft over the Rafale from France's Dassault Aviation and the F/A-18 Super Hornet from U.S. company Boeing.

The deal – awarded in 2014 – was plagued with corruption allegations. Lula was accused of receiving around one million dollars to help Saab win the tender during his first term in office.

However, investigations in Brazil and Sweden were closed with no evidence of wrongdoing found by Saab, while the case against Lula was dismissed.

Brazil has highlighted the importance of boosting defense capabilities in a turbulent geopolitical landscape.

Lula has criticized the war against Iran waged by the United States and Israel.

He has also denounced Washington's actions in Latin America, saying the U.S. attack on Venezuela to oust President Nicolas Maduro crossed "an unacceptable line."

During an official visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month, Lula warned both nations were at risk of foreign invasion.

"I don't know if comrade Ramaphosa realizes that if we don't prepare ourselves in terms of defense, one day someone will invade us," said Lula.