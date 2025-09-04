Croatia's Defense Minister Ivan Anusic praised on Wednesday Türkiye's homegrown Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UCAVs), citing their capabilities and contributions.

Anusic said in a post on the social media company X account that the soldiers who completed their training on the Bayraktar TB2 drones, which have entered the Croatian army's inventory, demonstrated their capabilities.

"Six Bayraktar TB2s equipped with modern weaponry bring new capabilities to the Croatian army in combat operations, border surveillance, reconnaissance, and firefighting. This makes a significant contribution to strengthening national security and defense capacity," Anusic added.

Croatia signed an agreement with Baykar in 2024 for the export of Bayraktar TB2 drones.