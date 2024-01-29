The government of the Czech Republic inked an agreement with the U.S. on Monday to purchase 24 F-35 fighter jets in a 150 billion Czech koruna ($6.6 billion) deal.

According to the deal, inked by Defense Minister Jana Cernochova and U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Bijan Sabet, Prague will take delivery of the jets in 2031-2035, the republic's state-run CTK news agency reported.

"By signing this intergovernmental agreement, our country and also our army enter a new era," Cernochova said.

It is the biggest single arms contract in Czech Republic's history, it added.

Last May, the Czech Republic also approved the acquisition of 246 Swedish-made heavy infantry CV-90 fighting vehicles for $2.5 billion as part of its accelerated armament program after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The first of the 24 fighter jets should be delivered in 2031, with the rest by 2035. The American aircraft will replace the 14 JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden that are currently used by the Czech army.

The Czechs will pay almost $5 billion to the U.S. for the aircraft, training of pilots, ammunition and other costs, Cernochova previously said. The remaining money will be used to finance an upgrade of the Caslav air force base in central Czech Republic, fuel and training of staff, she said.

"The F-35 is the only system that can help us succeed in the future's battlegrounds, and that in the case of need, we'll manage to effectively defend ourselves against aggression, together with our allies," chief of the general staff Lt. Gen. Karel Rehka said.

The Czech ministry has been negotiating the deal with the U.S. for more than a year during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.