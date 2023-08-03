Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy "perfect" bilateral relations and are working to enhance cooperation in various sectors, particularly in the realm of defense, according to the Pakistani ambassador to Ankara.

Both countries have "strong defense industries and capabilities," which has allowed them to "benefit from one another's experiences and expertise," Ambassador Yousaf Junaid told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview.

"The Turkish defense industry has achieved spectacular success under the leadership of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan, defying all odds and challenges in the past two decades," he said.

The envoy said the two countries had deepened their partnership through collective research, development and pooling of resources, including through exploring long-term joint ventures.

He said the Pakistani and Turkish militaries also maintain "excellent ties" reflected through their regular joint exercises, mutual visits and training.

"The collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye for the construction of MILGEM (National Ship) class warships not only has a unique value for the Pakistan Navy's capability enhancements but also prominently stands out as a defining moment to further cement the bonds of friendship between our two nations," he said.

Under the MILGEM project, Türkiye's Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT) has simultaneously built ships in Türkiye and Pakistan for the Pakistan Navy.

The agreement was signed in September 2018, with the first ship launched in August 2021, the second in May 2022, and the third in November 2022.

The fourth warship christened PNS Tariq, was launched on Wednesday in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi at a ceremony attended by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In his speech at the event, Yılmaz emphasized on Türkiye's desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in defense and other sectors to further strengthen their bilateral ties.

On diplomatic and other high-level contacts between Islamabad and Ankara, Junaid said the frequent leadership-level exchanges "are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of friendship between the two countries."

Pakistan and Türkiye concluded their sixth session of bilateral political consultations in the first week of July, while a high-level military delegation was just in Istanbul for the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF), he added.