The pedestal-mounted air defense system SUNGUR, domestically developed by Turkey’s leading defense firm Roketsan, is ready to enter into the security forces’ inventory, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head Ismail Demir said Wednesday.

Sharing a statement on his Twitter account, Demir said that SUNGUR, developed by Roketsan with domestic defense industry stakeholders, is “ready to enter inventory after successful shot tests.”

Demir also shared a video showing the system, which is expected to replace similar systems purchased from abroad.

SUNGUR, described by Demir as the new member of the country’s progressive air defense system, will be integrated in land, air and sea platforms with its portable feature.

The air defense system has the capability of shooting while moving, along with effective target detection, diagnosis, identification, tracking and 360-degree shooting capability day and night.

SUNGUR is ahead of its class with its effectiveness, high maneuverability, high target-hit capacity and countermeasures, titanium warhead and sight that allows the target to be viewed from a long range, Demir said.