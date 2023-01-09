President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said the defense sector’s exports hit a record volume in 2022, as he hailed a “revolution” and Türkiye’s unprecedented march toward full independence in the critical industry.

“Our defense exports, which stood at just $248 million 20 years ago, broke a record in 2022 with $4.4 billion,” Erdoğan told an event in the northwestern province of Sakarya. The event marked the delivery of six new-generation domestic howitzers called Fırtına to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Erdoğan hailed the current level of Türkiye’s defense industry, as he noted that the country’s external dependence in the sector dropped to 20%, from 80% some two decades ago.

Erdoğan also voiced annual budget allocated for research and development (R&D) in the industry reached $1.5 billion, up from only $49 million in 2002 when his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) came to power.

“We have not only written a success story but also achieved a great psychological revolution in the defense industry,” the president noted.

Erdoğan said that despite “sabotage and treason,” Türkiye is celebrating its achievements with pride and the country’s defense sector now includes more than 2,000 companies, far exceeding the 56 firms in 2002.

The volume of projects run that year stood at $5.5 billion, a figure Erdoğan said currently stands at more than $60 billion.

“When we add the projects in the tender process, this figure increases to $75 billion. While we had only two companies in the list of the top 100 defense companies in the world, seven companies represent us today,” he remarked.

Underscoring that they would never allow Türkiye’s defense moves to be hindered by plots as had been experienced several times in the past, Erdoğan said, “We will not stop, rest, or consent to the slightest step back until we proclaim our full independence in the defense industry arena. As is the case here today, we will, God willing, make our country glide from one success to another under public and private sector cooperation.”

The President hinted at more “good news” in the defense industry in 2023 and said two Altay main battle tanks would be handed over to the army for tests before mass production is scheduled to start two years later.

In addition to combat helicopters and other military equipment, Altay is one of the most important projects Türkiye has been working on to boost defense capabilities amid threats and conflicts on the border.

“After completing the tests of the new Altay tanks, I hope we will start mass production together with our project partners by 2025. We will not stop (advancing) in the defense industry,” Erdoğan stated.

Among others, Erdoğan also said Türkiye’s flagship-to-be amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu will be inducted into service this year. The ship will feature short runways that will enable unmanned combat aerial vehicles to land and take off. The President said TCG Anadolu will be “the world’s first ship with unmanned combat aerial vehicles.”

The Bayraktar TB3 UCAV will undergo its maiden flight this year, he added.

An upgraded version of drone magnate Baykar’s TB2 combat drone, the TB3 is expected to feature foldable wings and have the capability to take off or land on short-runway aircraft carriers, including TCG Anadolu. The Bayraktar TB3 will offer coordinated operations with armed unmanned aerial vehicles in overseas missions.

President Erdoğan also stressed the heavy-class attack helicopter Atak-2 would also undergo its maiden flight this year.