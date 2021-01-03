The German government has approved arms exports worth about 1.6 billion euros in 2020 to countries involved in the conflicts in Yemen and Libya.

The government approved exports of weapons and military equipment worth 752 million euros ($913 million) to Egypt alone as of Dec. 17, according to a response from the Economics Ministry to a question from Bundestag member Omid Nouripour, which was seen by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).

The government also granted permission to supply arms licenses to Qatar for 305.1 million euros, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for 51.3 million euros, Kuwait for 23.4 million euros and Turkey for 22.9 million euros.

Licenses worth 1.7 million euros were granted to Jordan, and licenses worth 1.5 million euros were granted to Bahrain.

All of these countries have played a role in either one or both of the yearslong conflicts in Yemen and Libya.

In Yemen, a Saudi Arabia-led alliance is fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels alongside the government. The alliance includes the UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain

In the Libyan conflict, Qatar and Turkey are intervening on the side of the internationally recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj based in Tripoli.

On the other hand, Libyan putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar is supported by the UAE and Egypt. A cease-fire has been in effect since October.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.