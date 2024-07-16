The Greek Defense Ministry wants to seal the agreement for the purchase of 20 F-35 fighter jets before the upcoming elections in the U.S.

Following the approval by parliament on June 28, the National Security Council approved the purchase of the jets Tuesday and authorized the Defense Ministry’s General Directorate of Equipment and Investments to proceed with talks with the U.S. before the elections, according to public broadcaster, ERT.

If the deal is successfully closed by the elections, the first jets for the Air Force will be delivered in 2028 but stay in the U.S. for training purposes. The jets will then be permanently based at the Andravida Air Base in the northwest part of the Peloponnese Peninsula from 2030, it added.

A team of U.S. experts is expected to arrive to inspect the base.

ERT said the $3.47 billion deal would include initial technical support, training pilots and engineers and simulators which would be set up at the base, apart from the 20 jets.

The Council approved the purchase of four S-100 unmanned helicopters, to be based on FDI-type frigates, which the country expects to be delivered soon from France.