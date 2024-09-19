Greece will begin negotiations to acquire a fourth Belharra frigate from France to bolster its navy while recovering from a decade-long debt crisis, the country's defense minister announced Thursday.

Greece agreed in 2021 to get three new Belharra frigates for 3 billion euros ($3.34 billion), with an option for one more, as it aims to replace old units that have operated for more than 30 years in its navy.

"I am pleased to announce today Greece's intention to start negotiations to acquire one more frigate, the fourth of the same type," Nikos Dendias said at Lorian shipyards in France, without giving more details.

Dendias was speaking at a launch ceremony for the second French frigate. He added that three of the four Belharra will be able to carry "Scalp Naval" cruise missiles with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers (621.37 miles).

Athens has drawn up a multi-billion, 10-year purchasing plan that includes acquiring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and also Rafale jets from France.

Its defense issues include its disagreement with NATO ally Türkiye.

The countries have long been at odds over issues including where their continental shelves start and end, energy resources, flights over the Aegean, and the ethnically divided island of Cyprus.

On Wednesday, officials told Reuters Greece planned to buy Switchblade drones from the United States, a type of weapon complement to the Spike anti-tank missiles Athens plans to send to its islands in the Aegean Sea.

"They will contribute to the creation of a rocket wall in the Aegean," Dendias said.