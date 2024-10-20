Industry leaders are readying for Türkiye's top defense and aerospace exhibition set to commence on Oct. 22, gathering over 1,400 companies and thousands of visitors in Istanbul to showcase the country's growing capabilities while also paving the way for enhancing cooperation.

The SAHA EXPO International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition will take place between Oct. 22 and Oct. 26 and will host over 1,400 exhibitors, more than 500 official and commercial delegations and 150,000 visitors at Istanbul Expo Center, according to the organizers.

SAHA EXPO is Türkiye’s leading international defense and aerospace exhibition organized by SAHA Istanbul, the biggest defense and aerospace cluster of Türkiye and Europe, with over 1,200 members, including 29 universities.

This year's event will also host 12 different international panels, discussing the future of the sector, the head of Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) Haluk Görgün noted in a video message shared on X ahead of the exhibition.

Within the scope of SAHA EXPO, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence pavilions will be opened for the first time this year and public participation days will also be included in the event.

Top companies operating in the defense and technology sector in the country are set to participate in the event, including drone magnate Baykar, firearms producer CANiK, tech and electronics giant Aselsan, missile producer Roketsan and domestic technology and communications company Ulak, among others.

Visitors are seen close to products of Turkish defense manufacturer Roketsan at an undisclosed location in this photo shared on Oct. 20, 2024. (IHA Photo)

"We are at #SAHAEXPO showcasing our indigenous products, developed in Türkiye with our own resources," Baykar said in a social media post on Sunday.

It is expected that over $2 billion worth of business volume would be reached through the contracts to be signed and negotiations to be held within the scope of the event.

Growing capabilities

Türkiye's defense industry has been rapidly evolving over the last two decades, producing homegrown products and contributing significantly to the country's economy.

Many defense industry products, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), armored land vehicles, homegrown vessels, missiles, radar systems, ammunition, critical subsystems and more are now developed through domestic means by Türkiye-based defense companies.

By bolstering domestic production, Türkiye over the years decreased defense expenditures on foreign equipment while also increasing exports to other countries.

Türkiye's defense exports grew from $250 million in 2002 to $5.5 billion in 2023, revealing the contributions of domestic defense manufacturing to the economy, according to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

The country's homegrown defense technologies put Türkiye on the map as an independent in the defense industry, while making significant contributions to national security and the lessening of foreign dependency.

A recent report suggested Türkiye has become the world's leading supplier of drones since 2018, accounting for some 65% of sales, compared to 26% from China and 8% provided by the U.S.

Turkish defense firms' successes not only greatly enhanced Türkiye's military, economic and technological development, but also employment, as the rapidly rising number of defense firms created many jobs.

The headcount of some of the leading companies reaches thousands, and they also serve as top employers for graduates of engineering and technology branches.

Among companies joining the SAHA EXPO, Ankara-based defense contractor STM will exhibit the national warships and tactical mini UAV systems developed with its national engineering capabilities.

Türkiye's first national frigate, the TCG Istanbul (F-515), designed and commissioned in the Turkish navy this year with STM as the main contractor, and a corvette from the Milgem Island Class project, for which STM assumes a critical role as the main subcontractor, will anchor at Sarayburnu and Ataköy ports within the scope of SAHA EXPO, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report said on Friday.

In addition to main contractors and integrator companies, some solutions recently localized by SME-level subcontractors and supplier companies will also be exhibited at the fair this week.

The SAHA EXPO event is set to witness over 200 signing ceremonies in addition to over 300 product launches, the SSB said.