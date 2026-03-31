Israel will cut its defense procurement from France to zero, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday, signaling a sharp escalation in tensions over what it described as hostile French policies.

"The Director General of the Ministry of Defence, Amir Baram, has decided to reduce defence procurement from France to zero, diverting those funds to 'Blue and White' (Israeli) procurement or to allied nations", the spokeswoman said.

According to the French parliament, Paris does not export weapons to Israel, but components to be used in defense systems or to be re-exported to third countries.

Israeli armament procurement from French defense companies totalled around $260 million between 2015 and 2024, according to the most recent French parliamentary report on military exports, which said global sales in 2024 topped $25 billion.

The Israeli spokeswoman added that the decision was in retaliation for several French government steps perceived as hostile to Israel.

Those were recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel's exclusion from defense shows in France and "the recent ban on Israeli aircraft carrying munitions intended for the war against Iran from transiting French airspace."

The Israeli announcement came as the French government said on Tuesday that it was surprised U.S. President Donald Trump had accused France of being "very unhelpful" for not allowing Israel-bound planes carrying military equipment to use its airspace during the Iran war.

The French presidency said in a statement that the decision was "consistent with French policy since the start of this conflict."

Israel's defense ministry accused France of "harming Israel's defense activities and the strategic cooperation between the two countries," adding it viewed the moves "with great severity."

"The French ban was imposed despite prior coordination, despite explanations that the munitions were intended solely for use against Iran, and despite the understanding that this effort serves the security of Europe", the spokeswoman said.

On Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a massive military campaign against Iran, which has spiralled into a regional war.