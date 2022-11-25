President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday stressed what he said was a strong mutual will between Türkiye and Pakistan to further expand their defense cooperation, as the two countries launched a corvette warship tailored for the Pakistan Navy.

Erdoğan was accompanied by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other officials during the launching ceremony of the third MILGEM Ada-class corvette built for Pakistan by Türkiye.

Erdoğan said Pakistan has always been highly respected by the Turkish people and that the ship-building projects are among the important pillars of bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in the field of the defense industry.

The MILGEM (National Ship) marine platform project is a Turkish warship program that aims to develop multipurpose corvettes and frigates that can be deployed in a range of missions.