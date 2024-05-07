Leading Turkish defense companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries' (TAI) engine manufacturing subsidiary and missile developer Roketsan, are participating in a major defense industry fair held in the Malaysian capital this week, seeking to forge new partnerships and build up overseas success.

More than 1,200 companies from 60 nations are taking part in the 18th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2024) held between May 6 and May 9 in Kuala Lumpur. The fair and the concurrent National Security Asia exhibition events are hosted and co-organized by Malaysia's Defense Ministry and Home Affairs Ministry.

"We are ready for #DSA2024 18th Defence Services Asia Exhibition & Conference, Asia's largest defence and homeland security fair at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Come visit our stand 3100F, to explore the future in the sky!" TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

The products the company is introducing to visitors at the fair include Türkiye's first national turbodiesel aviation engine TEI-PD170 and helicopter engine TEI-TS1400.

In addition to its original engines, the company said it would exhibit engine parts manufactured with additive manufacturing technology, the so-called manufacturing method of the future, and turbojet engines TEI-TJ90U and TEI-TJ60.

Meanwhile, Turkish rocket and missile producer Roketsan also announced it would be joining the fair in Malaysia with its state-of-the-art systems tailored to the needs of the region.

Roketsan aims to increase its exports to Malaysia, one of Türkiye's most important partners in the region.

Murat Ikinci, the company's general manager stated that the products developed by the company have proven their success in many geographies of the world and said, "While we compete with the world giants in this field, our products stand out from their competitors with both their quality, performance and prices."

Noting that they are in a position to meet all the needs of the Malaysian Armed Forces, one of the most powerful armies in the region, with the rocket, missile and weapon systems they have developed, Ikinci highlighted the significance of participating in the exhibit.

"Our participation in the DSA fair is of great importance to discuss the existing opportunities to meet the needs of friendly and allied armies in the region starting from the Malaysian Armed Forces, and to take our cooperation to the next level," he said.

"Considering the geographical location of the region today, we see that naval defense warfare has a strategic importance. Roketsan responds to an important need of the region with the state-of-the-art products it has developed in this field," he added.

In addition to the short-range anti-tank weapon Karaok, which Roketsan is preparing to add to the inventory of the Malaysian Armed Forces in DSA 2024, the firm is showcasing its anti-ship missile Atmaca, cruise missile Çakır, the laser-guided missile system Cirit and the long and medium-range anti-tank missiles Umtas and Omtas among others.

STM joins DSA 2024

Özgür Güleryüz, CEO of STM, another Turkish defense contractor taking part in the fair evaluated in the statement the company's endeavors and export efforts.

Güleryüz noted that the STM garnered attention in the international arena with its military naval platforms, tactical mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, cybersecurity and software projects developed through national engineering facilities.

Visitors are expecting the booth of Turkish defense firm STM at the 18th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2024), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 6, 2024. (AA Photo)

Conveying that they are conducting business development and export negotiations in more than 30 countries, he said: "On the path we set out to defend the country, today, by transferring our engineering experiences and technologies to friendly and brotherly countries, we are achieving export successes that will also contribute to our country's economy."

"While the unique warships that we have developed for the Turkish navy have successfully proven themselves in the Blue Homeland and international waters, we aim to add new countries to our maritime projects in addition to Pakistan and Ukraine."

Taking part at the DSA fair with military ships equipped with original designs and modern technologies, STM has the experience, engineering and technology to meet all the maritime needs of the friendly and brotherly country Malaysia with modern platforms, according to Güleryüz.

"We aim to open export doors in Asia Pacific with our national ships and sign new collaborations," he concluded.