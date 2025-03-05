The Turkish defense industry’s new gimbal system called "Aggöz," also known as the "national eye," stands out as another addition to the sector as it will empower domestic uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Defense firm Asisguard developed a new gimbal to meet the needs of cloud UAVs. The gimbal carries basic sensing systems, such as a camera, laser, thermal sensor and other similar equipment and it provides high performance to the UAVs it is attached to.

The gimbal, which weighs 3.5 kilograms (7.72 pounds), allows UAVs to take clear images and track targets in the harshest conditions with a 640x512 resolution cooled and thermal camera module.

It also features 1920x1080 resolution imaging capabilities and 30-times optical zoom for day missions with two-axis stabilization. The gimbal also has a five-kilometer laser distance meter.

Asisguard CEO Barış Düzgün told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that the firm has been working in this field for six years to develop electro-optic systems, which started with 360-degree situational awareness cameras on armored vehicles, empowering around 3,000 now and these were fixed cameras.

Düzgün explained that the cameras the firm makes now offer longer distances and faster detection with the help of artificial intelligence.

He mentioned that Asisguard’s electro-optical solutions are used in land vehicles and for border security, with a capability to detect people from 15 kilometers (9.32 miles) and cars from 20 kilometers, noting that the firm installed a similar solution in Nigeria.

He highlighted that unmanned systems have become widespread, and the firm is transferring its experience to other surveillance vehicles.

"We started to develop a product with a targeted weight of 1 to 3 kilograms with the contributions and guidance of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and defense firm Havelsan," he said. "With a cooled camera on a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAV that is in inventory, we made a gimbal system to detect people from 8 kilometers and vehicles from 20 kilometers away, day and night."

Düzgün said the gimbal solution that will enter the Turkish defense industry’s inventory for the first time is among the four products the firm has developed in this field, noting that the gimbal can be used in all vehicles in the VTOL class.

He mentioned that the price-to-performance ratio of the firm’s gimbal is ahead of competitors, noting that demand from other countries will be high.

"We also have other solutions that we will use in our own UAV called 'Songar,'" he said.

"We’re also designing gimbals as heavy as 1 to 1.5 kilograms," he added. "We also have cameras that are lighter and with good performance."