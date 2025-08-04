The Netherlands said Monday it will be the first NATO ally to join the bloc’s new Priority Ukraine Requirements List initiative, pledging €500 million (about $578 million) in support.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the Netherlands' pledge to contribute to the first package of U.S. military equipment for Ukraine coordinated under the new PURL financing mechanism.

"These weapons are urgently needed," the prime minister wrote on X, adding that by continuing the fight against Russia, Ukraine is "fighting for the freedom and security of Europe."

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte welcomed the announcement and confirmed that the Netherlands will fund the first package in full.

"This is about getting Ukraine the equipment it urgently needs now to defend itself against Russian aggression," Rutte said in a NATO statement.

"The aim of all Allied assistance to Ukraine is to bring the war to a just and lasting end, in support of President Trump's peace efforts," he added.

The announcement by the Netherlands comes after Rutte and U.S. President Donald Trump struck a deal at the White House last month.

This new initiative, funded by European Allies and Canada, will consist of regular packages of approximately $500 million in equipment and munitions identified by Ukraine as operational priorities.

According to NATO, these packages include capabilities that the U.S. can provide in larger quantities than Europe and Canada alone, and they will be prepared quickly and issued on a regular basis.