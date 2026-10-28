The order backlog of Turkish defense and electronics giant Aselsan rose to $30.7 billion (TL 1.53 trillion) as of the end of the last quarter on strong demand for its air defense and other products, the company said Tuesday.

The volume was up 32% quarter-over-quarter, the company said in its financial results.

The shares of the company were trading up 5.2% at midday on Wednesday, up 54.5% year-to-date despite recent volatility at the country's stock exchange.

The company secured $14 billion in new contracts in the first nine months of 2026, according to the financial results.

As of Sept. 30, net sales increased by 28%, hitting TL 151.5 billion, and the export-to-net-sales ratio was 18%.