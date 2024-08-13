Poland signed a $10 billion agreement to purchase 96 Apache attack helicopters from Boeing on Tuesday.

Poland has sharply accelerated the modernization of its armed forces after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022.

"This is the landmark purchase by Poland for its armed forces of... 96 state-of-the-art AH-64E Apache attack helicopters," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

The deal is the latest in the string of contracts signed by Polish authorities with the United States in recent days.

On Friday, Warsaw announced a deal to buy hundreds of AIM-120C AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, followed by the contract to build 48 launchers for the U.S.-designed Patriot air defense systems on Monday.

Poland, a staunch ally of Ukraine, has announced it would spend more than four percent of its annual economic output on defense this year -- double NATO's target of 2%.

The Apache helicopter sale was approved last year by the US State Department.

The deal "changes the face of the Polish army's operations and complements" previous purchases, Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The agreement also envisages providing the Polish army with maintenance equipment, technical and training support, flight simulators, and spare parts.