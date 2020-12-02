Qatar and the United States signed a naval agreement Tuesday between their ministries of defense.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the deal pertains to marine activities and port calls to the nation.

It was signed by the commander of the Amiri Naval Forces (Nautical), Maj. Gen. Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti, and Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Naval Forces, Central Command.

The signing ceremony was also attended by the president of the International Military Cooperation Authority, Brig. Gen. Abdulaziz Saleh Al Sulaiti, the charge d'affairs of the U.S. Embassy in Qatar, Greta C. Holtz, and a number of officers in the armed forces.

During the meeting, they reviewed military cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them.