More than 50 Turkish defense companies offered a range of products for sale Monday at the biennial arms fair in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the country’s highest participation in recent years.

Attended by the industry’s most prominent players and high-level official delegations from all over the world, the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, highlights the Turkish arms industry’s rise over recent years.

Spearheaded by armed drones, the Turkish defense industry has made its way into the global spotlight and transformed into a major manufacturer and exporter.

Held every other year, IDEX is the only international defense fair and conference held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The latest technologies in land, sea and air defense are featured at the five-day fair, which is held together with the NAVDEX Maritime Defense and Security Event.

Türkiye is taking part in the fairs with over 50 defense firms together with the country's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and the Turkish Defense and Aerospace Industry Exporters Association.

During the event, various products by Turkish defense companies are being presented, including unmanned land and air vehicles, armored vehicle platforms, weapons systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators and logistics support products.

Among them, a giant Akıncı armed drone by Baykar has also been parked at the exhibition. The Turkish drone company's Bayraktar unmanned combat aerial vehicles are known as having played critical roles in multiple conflicts, including Syria, Libya and lastly Ukraine.

Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 drones played such a key role in Kyiv's campaign against Russia that there is even a song in Ukrainian about the aircraft.

During the fair, the official Turkish delegation was expected to meet and hold talks with UAE officials and delegations from other countries.

Besides Baykar, other Turkish firms at this year's IDEX include Asfat, Bites, BMC, Dearsan, Desan, Samsun Yurt Savunma (Canik), FNSS, Gürbağ Defense, Aselsan, Dasal, Havelsan, MKE, Otokar, Repkon, Roketsan, Sarsılmaz, SDT, STM, TAIS and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).