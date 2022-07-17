Turkey is set to showcase its breakthrough in the defense industry and display some of its multiple vehicles at one of the world's largest aerospace expos that kicks off on Monday.

A showcase for tens of billions of dollars of business deals, the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) in the United Kingdom will run through Friday and looks to host leading innovators from the aerospace, aviation and defense industries.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will be exhibiting a mock-up, as well as a simulator, of its National Combat Aircraft (MMU), marking a debut for Turkey’s landmark national fighter jet in the U.K.

TAI’s close air support and the training aircraft, Hürkuş, and its T129 Tactical Reconnaissance and Attack Helicopter (ATAK) will be staging a show as part of the expo, a statement by the company said.

Turkey's close air support and the training aircraft Hürkuş stages a show in Baku as part of Teknofest, Turkey’s largest aerospace and technology event, Azerbaijan, May 26, 2022. (AA Photo)

The first TF-X MMU will be unveiled on March 18, 2023. It is scheduled to make a maiden flight in 2026, before it enters service in 2029.

A fifth-generation jet of similar features to Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II, the indigenous aircraft is being developed to replace the Turkish air force's F-16 fighters as the 2030s gradually phase them out.

ATAK is a twin-engine, tandem seat, multi-role, all-weather tactical reconnaissance and attack helicopter.

TAI will also showcase Turkey’s first indigenous multi-role helicopter, the T625 Gökbey. Its unmanned combat aerial vehicles Anka and Aksungur will also be on display.

A mock-up of the Turkish National Combat Aircraft (MMU) during a fair in Ankara, Turkey, June 9, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

TAI General Manager Temel Kotil says taking part in this year’s edition of Farnborough is “more meaningful” compared to previous years.

“This year, the ATAK and Hürküş will be meeting with the audience here, but I hope that we will once again prove our country’s aviation development, technology and success in production areas by participating in the next Farnborough fair with Hürjet and ATAK 2,” Kotil noted.

Hürjet is a domestically developed advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft, while the latter is an upgraded version of ATAK.