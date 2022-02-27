Turkey-made Bayraktar drones have been very efficient in Ukraine’s battle against invading Russian forces, Kyiv’s ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, said Sunday.

Bodnar's remarks came during a press meeting in Ankara as Ukrainian forces battled to hold Russian forces back from the capital Kyiv and residents sheltered in subway tunnels, basements and underground garages.

The battle-tested unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have already proven their capabilities in Libya, Syria and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Turkey has sold Kyiv several batches of drone magnate Baykar-developed Bayraktar TB2s, which it had in the past deployed against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Ankara and Kyiv earlier this month agreed on a deal aimed at expanding drone production in Ukraine.

In addition to Ukraine, the Bayraktar TB2 has also been used by Qatar, Azerbaijan and Poland, which in May last year became the first European Union and NATO member state to acquire drones from Turkey. Many other nations have also hinted at buying the UAVs.

The Bayraktar TB2 – with its electronics, software, aerodynamics, design and submain systems fully designed and developed nationally – stands out among the world's most advanced UAV systems in its class with its flight automation and performance.

It has a record altitude of 27,030 feet for over 24 hours in the air and can carry 150 kilograms (over 330 pounds) of payload. It can operate during the day and at night.