Turkey has successfully completed satellite launch tests and has reached space four times using fully indigenous engineering capabilities, the nation’s president announced Thursday.

“We have already said we are in the space league,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the inauguration ceremony of a new facility for Turkish defense giant Aselsan in the capital Ankara.

“I want to say that we have illuminated the darkness of space once again thanks to our national technology. We have successfully completed our national satellite launch tests. In these tests, we have reached space four times,” Erdoğan said.

In August, the president had announced that Turkey will launch the first space trials of its liquid-propellant rocket engine technology. He had earlier this year promised the launch of a national space program in 2020, allowing the country to join the ranks of China, the United States, India and Russia.

Erdoğan on Thursday vowed to further boost the country's defense industry. “We can not tolerate the procurement of (defense) products from abroad that we can produce ourselves," he stressed.

“We will continue to provide all kinds of support to the defense industry,” Erdoğan added.

Despite hurdles created by global suppliers, Erdoğan said Turkey came out stronger than before by relying on its own strength.

Turkey has reached a defense industry that has completed nearly 700 projects, up from only 62 in 2002, the president noted. Some 550 projects have been initiated over the last five years alone, he added.

“The number of defense companies has increased from 56 to 1,500, their turnovers have hit $11 billion from only $1 billion and their exports have reached $3 billion, up from only $248 million,” Erdoğan stressed.

Turkey is being represented by seven firms in the list of the world’s top 100 defense companies.

“Five of these have entered the list in the last five years alone,” the president said.

Especially in recent years, Turkish defense products like drones and helicopters, vessels, armored cars, electronic devices, weapons and weapon parts have attracted growing popularity.