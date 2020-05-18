Turkey successfully test-fired the HGK-84, a domestically produced precision guidance kit, the National Defense Ministry said Monday.
"The test-firing of our HGK-84 LAB (Precision Guidance Kit-84 Laser Seeker Head) produced by domestic and national facilities was successfully carried out," the ministry said on Twitter.
It also shared a 41-second video of the launch.
The HGK-84 is a GPS/INS guidance kit that turns existing 2,000-pound (908-kilogram) MK-84 general-purpose bombs and penetrator bombs into air-to-ground smart bombs, according to the Defense Industries Research and Development Institute. It enables precision strike capability in all weather conditions.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.