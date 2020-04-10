Leading Turkish defense contractor ASELSAN has inked a sales deal with an undisclosed NATO member country for the export of its remote-controlled weaponry systems, a statement by the company said Friday.

According to the statement, the newly signed contract includes remote control weapons as well as fire detection systems.

With the agreement signed with the unnamed NATO alliance member, the number of countries for which ASELSAN has designed and manufactured remote control weapons systems has now reached 20.

The defense contractor has produced and delivered more than 3,000 remote-controlled weapons systems to date.