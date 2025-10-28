President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday is overseeing the delivery of first domestically developed main battle tanks to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Erdoğan is also officially opening the high-tech facility in Ankara where the tank, called Altay, and its indigenous Batu power unit will be manufactured.

The project had faced obstacles and delays since its inception, but Erdoğan pushed it forward.

Two Altay prototypes were delivered for tests to the Turkish Armed Forces in 2023.

Three tanks were expected to enter the Turkish army's inventory on Tuesday. According to the timeline, eleven are scheduled for 2026, 41 for 2027 and 30 for 2028.

The project is overseen by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and run by BMC, one of Türkiye's largest manufacturers of commercial and military vehicles, as the main contractor. As many as 600 companies are said to be working on the platform.

The new generation tank's engine is being developed by BMC's engine and power systems division, BMC Power.

Altay has been upgraded to meet the conditions of modern combat environments, according to officials. Many of its subsystems have been localized and will be equipped with updated technologies and innovations to enhance its combat capabilities.

Its fire control system includes modern technologies such as a laser range finder (LRF) and an advanced image stabilization system, which enable precise target detection and engagement at long distances.

The unit that will power Altay continues to undergo trials, including 10,000 kilometers (6,215 miles) of road tests.

Altay's key features: