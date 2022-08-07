Head of the Presidency of Defense Industries, Ismail Demir, said the initial deliveries of the mini-spotter unmanned aerial system (UAS), TOGAN, developed domestically, were made to the security forces.

It was developed by Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM).

The UAS has a unique flight control system designed for tactical level reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence missions.

Demir made the announcement via his Twitter account: "We continue to offer our national engineering solutions to the service of our security forces! We made the first deliveries of #TOGAN, our rotary-wing national spotter UAV, which we developed for reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence purposes."

In a written statement, STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz separately said: “As STM, we are proud to make another important delivery in the field of tactical mini-UAV systems, which we are the pioneers of in Turkey.”

“Our national scout UAV, TOGAN, will see the invisible, follow the untraceable, with its features. Having effective day and night operation and physical target tracking capability, TOGAN can also perform joint operations with other STM's UAVs,” he said.

"We will continue to strengthen our platforms with the capabilities of our tactical mini-UAVs to operate in areas without GPS and to perform missions without being affected by the enemy electronic warfare threat, Güleryüz further noted, adding that the TOGAN is set to add strength to “the strength of our soldiers on the field.”

TOGAN can be used effectively in tactical reconnaissance and surveillance missions, with its abilities to track fixed and moving targets and to automatically switch mission supported by indigenous and real-time image processing and deep learning algorithms.

The system is comprised of "Micro UAV Platform" and "Ground Control Station" components.