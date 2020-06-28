Turkish defense giant ASELSAN finalized the delivery of its integrated electro-optic sensor system “DragonEye” to the Turkish Land Forces Command.

The last batch of the Dragoneye sensor system has been delivered to the Turkish Army within the scope of the handheld thermal imagers project previously inked between the Defense Ministry and the ASELSAN, the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Saturday.

Dragoneye systems are largely used by the border force units and security posts for border and coastal surveillance and reconnaissance purposes.

The product fulfills the requirements for target acquisition in extensive ranges, offering a high-performance thermal imaging sensor for day and night observation and target positioning capability.

It includes RS-422, RS-232, 1000 Ethernet and Can bus communication interface, high-resolution thermal camera, an optic with F-number 4, digital magnetic compass, eye-safe laser range finder and day-tv.

The electro-optic is capable of locating threats with high accuracy by simply pushing the laser range button. The product displays the coordination of its targets, performing all calculations by its embedded software without user intervention.