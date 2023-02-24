Turkish defense company BMC Power is showcasing its two domestically produced military land vehicle engines, named Tuna and Azra, for the first time at an international fair in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The engines – developed by the company that works to reduce Türkiye’s foreign dependency on power and transmission systems – are being showcased at the IDEX International Defense Exhibition and Conference and NAVDEX Maritime Defense and Maritime Security Event, which took place concurrently in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mustafa Kaval, the general manager of BMC Power, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that this was the company's first participation in an international fair.

Kaval added that the serial production of the 400 hp Tuna engine had already started, with the first 20 engines being delivered.

The company plans to produce a total of 90 engines, with all deliveries expected to be completed by the end of May. The 400 hp engines are going to be used in BMC production Vuran vehicles, and the company is currently working on incorporating them into Kirpi vehicles, which they hope to complete by the end of the year.

Kaval also mentioned that the company plans to use the 600 hp Azra engine in tank carrier vehicles and that they are already making preparations in this direction. As the company's products are being used in the field, they are also planning after-sale user training and maintenance and repair training.

Kaval further highlighted the company's efforts to make their training programs more efficient by utilizing new technologies. According to Kaval, their maintenance and repair training programs now incorporate augmented reality glasses that enable trained personnel to disassemble and closely examine engine parts, ultimately allowing maintenance-repair personnel to perform their duties more effectively.

Kaval expressed confidence that the training programs will enhance the maintenance and repair of engines in the field.

BMC Power has established an integrated logistics team for engine deliveries. Kaval mentioned the team has prepared parts catalogs, user books and training concepts for maintenance-repair personnel that incorporate augmented reality glasses. At present, the maintenance-repair training program based on augmented reality technologies is available for the Azra engine. The company plans to add training programs for the Tuna, Utku and Batu engine power groups in the near future.

Learning maintenance operations from printed sources can be a difficult and labor-intensive process. Typically, gaining experience in the presence of an experienced master trained in the field is necessary after receiving basic training. However, this traditional approach is inefficient and can cause work accidents or prolong operations.

There have been problems with trained intermediate staff in Türkiye, and as a result, there is an increasing need for technical personnel to receive training in a realistic virtual environment.

To address this need, technology firm BITES has developed an Augmented Reality Based Maintenance Support System that keeps the skills and awareness of maintenance personnel at the highest level, contributing to the correctness of the repair the first time.

The system utilizes augmented reality to overcome technical and operational difficulties in detecting and eliminating malfunctions. Maintenance personnel can carry out numerous training scenarios that closely resemble real-life situations with augmented reality glasses.

The system generates holographic content, including written texts, drawings, 3D part models and more, to guide personnel in charge step by step through maintenance/assembly scenarios in real time. Personnel can view hardware and its parts in 3D from different angles, enabling them to follow instructions and complete tasks efficiently and accurately.

BITES has recently made this system available for use by security forces with different models. With the Augmented Reality Based Maintenance Support System, maintenance personnel can receive training in a realistic virtual environment, enhancing their skills and improving operational efficiency.

With the Augmented Reality Based Virtual Maintenance System, the engines developed by BMC Power will always be kept ready for duty with high performance.