Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry exports continued to rise and have seen the monthly volume above $1 billion in July, according to a statement by a senior official on Monday.

"Our Defense and Aviation Industry Continued Its Steady Rise in Exports in July Too!," the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Haluk Görgün, wrote in a post shared on social media.

Görgün said that the exports from the sector rose 14.4% year-over-year to $1.12 billion last month.

As the sector maintained its steady growth in overseas sales, the exports reached $5.79 billion in the January-July period, marking an increase of 26.2% from a year earlier, he also said.

On the other hand, exports over the past 12 months climbed to $11.2 billion, he informed.

Görgün went on to say that Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, continues to strengthen its engineering capabilities, production capacity, and global competitiveness.

"The growing figures in exports are backed by the collective efforts of our defense industry ecosystem. These figures represent the global value of Türkiye’s engineering strength," he noted.

He also thanked the companies, engineers, technicians, and other stakeholders who contributed to the sector's export performance.

The announcement of the data by Görgün comes as preliminary trade figures earlier on Monday showed that Türkiye's overall exports rose 2.9% on an annual basis to $25.6 billion in July for the second-highest monthly total to date.

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports reached a record $10.5 billion in 2025, rising about 48% year-on-year.

When looking at annualized figures and the momentum in recent months, the country is on track to likely achieve yet another record this year.

The industry has notably expanded its international presence in recent years through exports of a wide array of products, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), armored vehicles, naval platforms, weapons systems, ammunition, missiles, radars and electronic warfare technologies.

The country has also sought to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers by developing domestically designed platforms and increasing local production across the supply chain.