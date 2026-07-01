Türkiye's annualized exports from the defense and aerospace sector have approached the $11 billion figure, according to a report on Wednesday, which also showed that sales to its NATO allies accounted for over half of the sales.

The exports to NATO countries have risen sharply over the past year, underlining the sector’s growing role in Türkiye’s trade with allied nations, a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

The agency compiled the recent data ahead of the NATO summit, taking place in the capital Ankara next week.

The Turkish defense industry, which has witnessed a development and production boom in recent years, is expected to take a prominent place as part of discussions over a two-day summit, which will also feature a separate event devoted to defense.

According to data compiled by AA, defense and aerospace exports jumped 47.1% year-over-year in the 12 months from June 1, 2025, to the end of May this year, reaching $10.9 billion. This was a notable surge from $7.4 billion in the previous 12-month period.

Looking at annualized figures, it also points to a continuation of strong momentum in the first months of this year. The 12-month sales from the sector have, for the first time, crossed the $10 billion threshold by the end of 2025.

NATO allies lead exports

During the annualized period evaluated by AA, Turkish defense and aerospace products were exported to 178 countries, with NATO members forming the largest share of the sector’s foreign sales.

Exports to NATO countries reached $6.2 billion, accounting for 57.3% of the sector’s total exports.

The top three destinations for Turkish defense and aerospace exports were also NATO allies, reflecting Türkiye’s expanding defense industry cooperation within the alliance.

The rise in exports was supported by international contacts, bilateral meetings and defense industry diplomacy carried out under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

These efforts increased the visibility of Turkish companies in foreign markets and helped create new cooperation and export opportunities.

Türkiye has strengthened its position not only as a supplier of defense products but also as a country developing technology, establishing joint production models, and building long-term cooperation with allies.

High value-added exports

The sector’s growth was also reflected in the high value-added nature of its exports.

The export value per kilogram in Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry stood at $65.16.

Compared with Türkiye’s overall average export value of $1.62 per kilogram, the sector generated nearly 40 times higher value per kilogram, making a significant contribution to the country’s economy.