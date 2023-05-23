Turkish defense firms are showcasing their latest wares in Malaysia, including armored vehicles and drones, at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aviation Exhibition, also called LIMA 2023.

By exhibiting at the fair, the firms hope to develop and deepen cooperation between Türkiye and defense industries from other nations.

The Langkawi Exhibition, this year marking its 16th edition, supported by the Malaysian Defense and Transport Ministries, is one of the largest defense fairs in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The fair will run through the weekend.

Turkish companies, including Aselsan and Roketsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), will introduce their products and services during the fair.

"We are ready to showcase a wide range of our latest defense solutions," Aselsan said on Twitter.

The firms will show armored vehicle platforms, various manned and unmanned land and air vehicles, naval systems, weapons systems, electronic systems, munitions, simulators, logistics support products and defense services.

"Everyone who wants to take a closer look at our high technology is welcome to our stand," said prominent Turkish rocket and missile manufacturer Roketsan.

According to Malaysia's Defense Ministry, for more than three decades, LIMA has successfully established itself as the premier aerospace and maritime exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition to Türkiye, other nations with firms exhibiting at the fair include the United States, China, Britain, France, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Thailand, Italy, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Belgium and the Czech Republic.