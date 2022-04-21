The Turkish defense industry will participate in the fourth Asian Defense, Security and Crisis Management Fair and Conference (ADAS 2022), which will be held in the Philippines this year, with the aim of strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific market and signing new agreements.

ADAS 2022 will be held on April 27-29 in the Southeast Asian nation’s capital, Manila.

High-level official delegations from the defense-security industry and countries will be attending the ADAS event, which has been held every two years since 2014 and is among the most important defense fairs in the Asia-Pacific region.

ADAS 2022 is considered an important platform to facilitate defense industry cooperation between the Philippines and regional countries, as well as Turkey.

Turkey will participate in the fair with 12 companies under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and with the support of the Defense and Aviation Industry Exporters' Association.

The companies include Aselsan, ASFAT, Ata Arms, Havelsan, Karel, Machinery and Chemical Industry (MKE), Nurol Makina, Nurol Technology, Samsun Yurt Savunma, Sarsılmaz, TAIS and Otokar.

At the fair, naval systems, various unmanned land and air vehicles, armored vehicle platforms, weapon systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators and logistics support products produced by Turkish defense industry companies will be promoted and presented to participants.

The official Turkish delegation will also meet with Philippine authorities and the delegations of other countries participating in the fair.

The Turkish defense industry's presence has already been strengthening in the region, particularly in the Philippines.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has exported its ATAK helicopters to the Philippines. FNSS, a land vehicles manufacturer, meanwhile, is modernizing the country's M113 towers and has inked an export deal for the Amphibious Armored Combat Construction Equipment (AZMIM).

Apart from these three ongoing projects, FNSS, Aselsan, MKE, GIRSAN and Samsun Yurt Savunma completed the export of many products including armored vehicles, ammunition, cartridges, pistols and night vision binoculars to the Philippines.

Turkish defense industry companies are preparing to take on new responsibilities in the Philippines with their success in the projects they undertake and the established relationship of trust.