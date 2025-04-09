The Turkish defense giant Aselsan said Wednesday it signed an export contract with a foreign customer worth $158.6 million.

The firm, in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), said that the deal was signed with a customer in the Middle East and Africa region.

Aselsan said the export contract included the direct sales of military communication systems.

The Ankara-based company, with a history dating back to 1975, is a leading international defense electronics company that offers a wide range of products and develops groundbreaking technologies in many fields such as air defense, radar, electronic warfare, electro-optics, avionics, guidance, land and weapon systems, among others.

Aselsan is among the top 100 defense firms in the world, ranking as the 42nd largest company. The firm expressed its aim to become one of the top 30 defense companies by 2030.