Türkiye will participate in the African Aviation and Defense Fair (AAD 2022), which will be held in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, with 25 companies.

According to the statement made by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), the event will be held on Sept. 21-25 with the participation of 450 companies from 30 countries.

Turkish companies will participate in the fair under the coordination of the SSB and with the support of the Defense and Aviation Industry Exporters' Association (SSI).

Twenty-five companies from Türkiye will exhibit their products and services for all participants, especially African countries.

Various unmanned land and air vehicles, armored vehicle platforms, weapon systems, naval systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators and ammunition produced by Turkish companies will be on display during the defense and aviation fair, which hosts the largest and most advanced technologies in Africa, where air, land and sea capabilities are exhibited.

In the "Turkish National Pavilion," information on the Turkish defense industry and advanced technological capabilities will be presented to all fair participants, especially African military officials, and cooperation opportunities will be evaluated.

Ismail Demir, head of the SSB, and senior executives of Turkish defense industry companies are expected to attend the fair.

Among the Turkish companies that will participate in the fair are Aksa Motor Vehicles, Aselsan, Ayesaş, BMC, Derya Arms, Elektroland Defense, Garanti, GM Defense, Havelsan, Kale Kalıp, Katmerciler, Lentatek, MKE, Nero Industry, Otokar, Öztek Tekstil, SAHA Istanbul, Samsun Yurt Savunma, Sarsılmaz, Sasa, STM, TISAŞ, Transvaro, Turmaks and the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).