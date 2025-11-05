Türkiye's defense and aviation industry exports climbed slightly over 30% in the first 10 months of the year, pointing to strong dynamics in the sector, which, if momentum is maintained in November and December, could likely see a fresh annual record in shipment volume.

Exports surged 31% year-on-year from January through October, reaching $6.7 billion (TL 282.14 billion), according to preliminary foreign trade data shared by Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) on Tuesday.

Türkiye's total exports advanced 2.3% yearly to hit $24 billion for the month, the data showed. The leader in monthly exports was once again the automotive industry, with sales volume surpassing $3.8 billion.

On the other hand, in October alone, exports from the defense and aviation sectors amounted to $707.56 million. This marked a rebound from the $574.4 million recorded in September.

The defense exports were particularly strong in the summer period, from May through August.

Officials earlier said shipments would "easily" exceed $8 billion by the end of 2025. Last year, the industry reached an all-time high of nearly $7.2 billion.

"With this rise, the share of the defense and aerospace sector in Türkiye's overall exports has climbed to 3.5%," Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), an umbrella organization gathering domestic companies, said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"This sustained export success in our sector is the result of the defense industry cooperation activities we carry out around the world. We continue these efforts with the same determination," he noted.

Years of investments have helped Türkiye transform from a nation heavily reliant on equipment from abroad to one where homegrown systems meet almost all of its defense industry needs.

The transformation over the last 20 years has prompted the development of a range of homegrown air, land and marine platforms, eventually helping it lower its foreign dependency on defense from around 80% in the early 2000s to below 20% today.

The country continues to work on numerous advanced projects, including the development of a fifth-generation fighter jet, named Kaan. The products of the Turkish defense industry have also garnered notable attention in recent years.