Selçuk Bayraktar, the chief technology officer (CTO) and chairperson of the board of the Turkish drone magnate Baykar, announced that the company would make a $10 million donation for critically-needed humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

In a message he posted on X, formerly Twitter, Bayraktar harshly criticized Israel’s indiscriminate attacks, as he said the country is committing war crimes by targeting hospitals, schools and places of worship.

On Oct. 17, Israeli warplanes hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing at least 500 people.

On Wednesday, the country targeted a mosque inside a refugee camp, while it targeted the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza late Thursday.

“It is only hypocrisy – those, who derive their identity from fighting genocide, today resort to genocide themselves,” Bayraktar said, as he called on the international community to take action to restore peace and stop the massacres in Gaza.

“Silence is complicity,” Bayraktar said.

Gaza has been under heavy Israeli bombardment for 13 days, leaving millions at risk. A hospital attack that killed hundreds in the Palestinian city aggravated the situation.

A limited number of trucks carrying aid are expected to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza as of Friday.