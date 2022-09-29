Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Turkish-made Bayraktar drones agreed to be purchased by his country will be put into service very soon.

"These satellites will be followed very soon by (Bayraktar) drones. In line with new developments, we decided to complete them and buy armed drones,'' Edi Rama said at the signing of a satellite service contract between the Albanian National Civil Defense Agency and the firm Satellogic USA to monitor the country with advanced defense and security technology.

"Of course, armed drones are for extreme situations against terrorism or a potential enemy. However, these drones have a number of complementary functions in harmony with satellites,” he added.

According to Rama, the agreement is worth $6 million.

The reputation and international demand for Türkiye's Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akıncı have risen across Europe since the start this February of Russia's war on Ukraine

This April, Serbia also reaffirmed its intention to purchase Türkiye’s combat drones, which have been in high demand worldwide.

Countries including Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan have already purchased drones, with Poland last year becoming the first European Union and NATO member state to acquire drones from Türkiye.

The Bayraktar TB2 combat drone is seen as pivotal in conflicts ranging from Karabakh to Ukraine. People in several countries started fundraising campaigns to buy more drones for Kyiv to help fight off Russia.