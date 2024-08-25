Türkiye's ambitious defense project, the National Combat Aircraft KAAN, which garnered considerable attention in global media was recently recognized in China, receiving an extensive feature in the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) official newspaper, PLA Daily.

The article delves into the development history and advanced features of KAAN, positioning it as a landmark achievement in Türkiye's defense industry.

The report highlights KAAN as Türkiye's first independently developed fifth-generation fighter jet, emphasizing its cutting-edge capabilities, including super maneuverability, supersonic cruise, radar stealth and advanced detection systems.

According to the article, these features firmly establish KAAN as a legitimate fifth-generation aircraft, a prestigious category shared by only a few countries worldwide.

The article traces the project's origins back to 2010 when Türkiye's Defense Industry Executive Committee announced its initiation.

A significant milestone came in August 2016 with the signing of a $20 billion development contract between Türkiye's National Defense Ministry and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI).

The article suggests that Türkiye's exclusion from the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program, following its decision to purchase the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, played a pivotal role in bolstering Türkiye's resolve to develop KAAN.

The PLA Daily also cites TAI General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu, who expressed confidence in securing approximately 300 orders for KAAN, including over 100 for the Turkish Air Force Command and additional orders from allies like Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The article notes that Türkiye's involvement in the F-35 program significantly boosted its aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

However, KAAN's development has captured global attention, further solidifying Türkiye's growing presence on the international military stage.

The report attributes part of KAAN's success to Türkiye's ability to leverage its geopolitical advantages and NATO membership, with technical support from countries like Sweden and France.

Highlighting the broader impact of Türkiye's defense initiatives, the article points out that the country's reliance on foreign military technology has dramatically decreased, with dependency falling from 80% in 2002 to 20% in recent years.

Additionally, the number of aerospace and defense companies in Türkiye has surged from 56 in 2002 to over 1,500 by 2019, with KAAN's localization rate expected to reach 80%.

In conclusion, the article praises KAAN's aerodynamic design and advanced electronic warfare systems, which contribute to its classification as a true fifth-generation fighter jet.

Lastly, the article notes that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the occasion of KAAN's first flight, remarked that Türkiye had crossed a critical threshold in fighter jet production, further solidifying KAAN's status as a symbol of national pride and technological achievement.