With a refreshed look and a new logo, Turkish defense and electronics giant Aselsan is set to bring together future national technologies with the global defense ecosystem at the upcoming SAHA EXPO 2026 fair, starting on Tuesday.

Aselsan will showcase five new products and new versions of six products during the expo, according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday.

A day earlier, the company, which sits at the very top of the Turkish stock exchange, also promoted new branding and logo, describing it as part of a change as a "global brand," which it said comes as it advances "toward a new future and our goals."

SAHA 2026, organized by SAHA Istanbul, the largest defense, aviation, and space industry cluster in Türkiye and Europe, will be held on May 5-9 at the Istanbul Expo Center.

Preparing to become the company with the largest stand area and the widest product range at SAHA, Aselsan will present its national solutions developed across all domains, including components of the "Steel Dome" to international delegations.

Accordingly, the firm is expected to put on display different technological solutions shaping the future within the scope of SAHA, starting from new striking forces of the "Blue Homeland," technologies that will provide new capabilities to "Steel Dome," a comprehensive air system being developed by Aselsan and other leading domestic companies and also new systems that will be game-changing in air strikes.

Systems set to be exhibited include the Alp low altitude defense radar, hybrid air defense system named Gürz, the Korkut air defense system, the Ejderha anti-UAV system, the Gökberk mobile laser weapon system, and the Puhu electronic warfare system.

Aselsan, which grows the domestic and national defense ecosystem together with its suppliers with the goal of shaping future technologies today, will also award companies that have successfully progressed in the localization journey within the scope of the fair.

Cooperation opportunities

It is also planned that the company will sign cooperation agreements with global defense industry actors and strengthen strategic partnerships at the fair, which brings together leading industry players.

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol stated in his assessment that SAHA 2026 will be one of the most important cornerstones of the company’s global brand journey, and said that important partnerships will be signed at the fair within the scope of the company's export-oriented growth strategy.

He also drew attention to the fair, suggesting that SAHA will be an important platform where the level Türkiye reached in the defense industry and advanced technology is shared and demonstrated to the rest of the world.

"With the launches we will carry out at SAHA, we will demonstrate the power of national engineering and its ambition in global competition. In the three launches we will make, we will show five new products and new versions of six of our products," said Akyol.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Aselsan's goal is now to become a rule-setting player in the global league with its mass production capabilities.

"In this respect, SAHA will serve as a springboard in Aselsan's journey to becoming a global technology brand," he said.

"The fair will accelerate Aselsan's transformation into a brand that shapes the world with its increasingly strong mass production capabilities. The collaborations and launches we will carry out will open the doors to new markets in exports," he added.

"The fair will create a strategic opportunity to bring the power of Aselsan engineering to the global stage and elevate its competitiveness to the top league."