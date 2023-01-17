Türkiye has alternative defense industry products to the U.S.-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system and is ready to provide them to Hungary, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said Monday.

His statements came after the Central European country added acquiring such systems to its agenda.

“We produce alternative products to HIMARS in Türkiye, and if there is a need for them, we are ready to provide the necessary support for these products,” Varank said.

Varank, who was in Hungary as part of the official visit, attended the Türkiye-Hungary 8th Term Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Holding a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto after the meeting, Varank said that with mutual high-level visits, established consultation mechanisms and investments, the relations between the two countries have gained tremendous momentum in every field.

Stating that the medal of merit conferred on him is an indicator of the situation relations between the two countries, Varank said, “While accepting this medal on behalf of my country, I would like to express that I am honored to have contributed to our relations.”

“Especially in 2023, the centennial of my country's struggle for independence, receiving this medal makes this situation much more meaningful. I believe that this badge of merit will set an example for the responsibility of our colleagues who will serve in our place in the coming years,” Varank said.

Pointing out that Hungary is one of the most important allies of Türkiye in Europe and that this relationship is not limited to economy and trade, Varank said, “We have close political cooperation and coordination within the framework of international organizations, including NATO, the Council of Europe and the Organization of Turkic States.”

Stating that the defense industry is an area in which cooperation between the two countries has increased recently and that Türkiye has started to supply some of the armored vehicles that Hungary bought from abroad, Varank said: “We will continue this process in the coming period. We want to be one of Hungary's most important partners in the defense industry.”

“As you know, Türkiye is a very serious player in drone making, one of the most important ones in the world right now. We are ready to share this capability with friendly and ally Hungary. We are negotiating the necessary cooperation in these areas,” he said.

Hungary last year received 40 tactical wheeled armored vehicles named Gidran, which were produced in Türkiye and delivered to the Hungarian Armed Forces.

Another 100 will be produced in Hungary, according to earlier statements from Hungarian officials.

"Gidran" is the nickname of the Turkish company Nurol Makina's Ejder Yalçın 4x4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, which are being produced under licenses.

The Turkish armored vehicle manufacturer also established a branch in the country, the Nurol Makina Hungary.

With the establishment of Nurol Makina Hungary, activities such as design, production and assembly will be carried out with local partners in Hungary. Solutions specific to needs will be developed by being included in the modernization projects of the Hungarian army. In addition, support will be received from Hungarian engineers.