Türkiye controls 65% of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market and is home to the world's biggest drone manufacturer, a senior official said on Thursday.

Baykar, the developer of battle-proven combat drones, alone commands nearly 60% of this market, Selcuk Bayraktar, the company's chair and chief technology officer, told the "Take Off Istanbul" event.

"For the past three years, Baykar has been the world's largest drone company, currently three times larger than its nearest American competitor," Bayraktar said.

Baykar has become the face of Türkiye’s defense and aerospace sector and is one of the most prolific drone exporters worldwide.

Its Bayraktar TB2 combat drones gained prominence globally after being used by Ukraine's military against Russian forces as well as in campaigns in Azerbaijan and North Africa.

The Bayraktar TB2 bears the title of the most-exported combat drone in the world, Bayraktar said.

The company is the nation's top defense exporter, having constituted nearly one-third of the sector's record $5.5 billion worth of sales last year.

In 2023, 90% of Baykar's revenue came from foreign markets, with the company increasing its exports to $1.8 billion, up from $1.2 billion the previous year.

As of August this year, the company had signed agreements with 34 countries for its Bayraktar TB2 and 10 countries for its heavy Akıncı combat drones.

Baykar is also developing Türkiye's first unmanned fighter jet, Kızılelma, which made its maiden flight in late 2022 and recently launched its mass production.

Its Bayraktar TB3 drone, tailored for the country's first aircraft carrier, last month became the first of its kind in the world to successfully take off and land on a short-runway warship.

The TB3 is the first of its kind, boasting the ability to fold its wings. It made its maiden flight in late October last year.

"The Bayraktar TB3 has also started mass production," Bayraktar said.

"Baykar has prepared for the races of tomorrow, not yesterday's or today's."