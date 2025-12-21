Türkiye aims to achieve $11 billion (TL 470.21 billion) in defense and aviation exports by 2028, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday during the ceremony marking the commissioning of three new naval platforms and the delivery of the PNS Khaibar corvette to Pakistan's Navy.

"In the last 11 months, our defense and aerospace exports increased by 30% compared to the same period last year, reaching $7.445 billion," Erdoğan said.

"Our exports in November alone increased by 22% compared to the previous November, reaching $742 million," he added.

"We believed in ourselves. We trusted the Turkish defense industry. We achieved these figures in a short time. Of course, we will not stop here."

Erdoğan indicated that their target for 2028 is to be among the Top 10 in the world in defense and aerospace exports, with $11 billion in exports.

He also stated that Türkiye's defense industry projects not only aim to develop products but also to expand the ecosystem and technology production capacity.

"In every project we carry out in the field of the defense industry, we aim not only to develop products but also to expand the ecosystem and our capacity to produce technology," he said.

"We have launched the construction processes of our 300-meter-long aircraft carrier, which will be the elder brother of TCG Anadolu," he noted.

Erdoğan also stressed that further projects will be commissioned to enhance deterrence on land, at sea, in the air, and in cyberspace, noting that all stages from research and development to mass production are carried out with domestic and national resources.

He said the investments were not aimed at preparing for war, saying: "All these investments we have implemented are not to prepare for war, but to protect peace, independence, and our future.”

"As Türkiye, we are a country that everyone can trust, rely on, and lean on during the most difficult and trying times."

Erdoğan also welcomed Pakistani guests attending the ceremony, saying, the longstanding friendship between Türkiye and Pakistan, rooted in shared history, will continue, grow and strengthen in the years ahead.

He recalled that a contract was signed in September 2018 for the construction of four MILGEM corvettes to meet the needs of the Pakistan Navy, noting that the first vessel, PNS Babur, was delivered to Pakistan on May 24, 2024.

"Today, we are delivering PNS Khaibar, which has successfully completed all testing and trial activities," Erdogan said.

He also stressed that the third ship, PNS Bedir, is planned to be delivered at the end of June 2026, while the fourth vessel, PNS Tarik, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

"I wish these state-of-the-art vessels to be beneficial for the brotherly Pakistan Navy," he added.

Also stating that the platforms launched into the sea and hoisted with flags are the product of hard work, intellect, labor, courage and dedication, he said: "Foremost among these is our TCG Hızırreis submarine, which will be the national guardian of the silent depths with its air-independent propulsion system and advanced solar capabilities. We are commissioning the Hızırreis submarine today."

"Another platform we are commissioning is our new type landing craft, the Ç-159. This platform will serve in stormy waters both in military operations and in humanitarian aid operations during peacetime," he remarked.

"Our ULAQ armed unmanned naval vessel is another source of pride. ULAQ, a symbol of digital transformation and artificial intelligence-based autonomous systems at sea, is one of the pioneers of the future operational field. Another feature of the ULAQ armed unmanned naval vessel is that it uses a marine engine with a 90% localization rate developed by Turkish engineers. I wish all three naval platforms good fortune," he concluded.