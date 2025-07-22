President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday said shifting global power dynamics have left Türkiye no choice but to bolster its defense, as he stressed already robust domestic production that has helped the country significantly cut its external dependence.

"We are compelled to strengthen our defense. The path to this lies through domestic production," Erdoğan told the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

This year's edition of IDEF, one of the world's largest defense events, is being attended by about 1,000 Turkish and 400 foreign companies.

It is expected to be attended by ministers, chiefs of staff, commanders and top officials from 33 countries, with 44 countries opening stalls.

Erdoğan said the world is going through a period in which "power balances are being redefined, global centers of gravity are shifting and international competition is increasingly intensifying."

Türkiye, once subjected to embargoes, double standards and diplomatic pressure, has now reached a position where its defense industry products have left a mark on global markets, the president noted.

"Domestic production rate in our defense industry has now exceeded 80%," he added.

The exhibition's land vehicles section features main battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, electronic warfare systems, rockets and guided missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, air defense missiles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Air vehicles include fixed-wing platforms, air defense systems, electronic warfare technologies, satellites, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft engines.

The fair's naval vehicles section includes combat and support ships, fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms, unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, and command, control, and communication systems.

Visitors will be able to explore security and logistics technologies.

Extended version

Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) President Haluk Görgün said the IDEF 2025 will feature some innovations.

Görgün emphasized the importance of hosting a high-tech event in a global hub city like Istanbul for bringing people together, saying: "Countries and end-users will discuss their needs here and sign agreements and contracts."

"Over 5,000 meetings were organized at the last IDEF. I believe there will be more this time," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We will be bringing other innovations to our fair. We have extended the fair for two days. The fair will be open to the public on the final two days, Saturday and Sunday, for those interested in the field."

During the fair, there will be various panels and speeches, and on the third day of the fair, IDEF will host an event called the Network Summit, he said.

"We will bring together people who couldn't meet each other amid the hustle and bustle of the fair in a social setting. We are ready for a packed fair," he noted.