Turkish defense firm Aselsan has unveiled its new electro-optic reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system, which officials say outperforms its international counterparts and previous iterations.

The Aselflir-600 has been developed in collaboration with the Turkish drone magnate Baykar and has already been tested on high-altitude, heavy lift unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), Akıncı. It is expected to enter mass production soon.

Restrictions and embargoes on drone camera systems have, over the recent years, prompted Türkiye to develop indigenous alternatives. Aselsan has introduced the Aselflir family of optical systems that are now equipping the country's aerial platforms.

The Aselflir-600, unveiled at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, builds on the capabilities of its predecessors like Aselflir-500 and Aselflir-400.

"Our colleagues working in Aselsan's electro-optical department believed in this mission. Especially after the embargo, they said, 'We can build something even better' ... They made the most of the opportunity," Haluk Görgün, the head of Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), said on Thursday.

Görgün said Aselflir-600 was developed by Aselsan in collaboration with Baykar and outperformed its previous iterations, namely the Aselsan CATS and the Aselflir-500.

'Final link'

The Aselflir-600 is the "final link in a journey that began with embargoes," Aselsan General Manager Ahmet Akyol said.

"After developing cameras to overcome those embargoes, we have now introduced a system that could be described as a telescope flying in the sky, offering over 30% greater viewing distance and laser designation range compared to existing cameras," Akyol noted.

The system will provide superior imaging and targeting advantages to aerial platforms. Thanks to its artificial intelligence integration, Aselflir-600 will be capable of automatically detecting and classifying targets. With real-time detection, it will offer users the ability to quickly identify enemy elements.

Görgün said Baykar and Aselsan engineers "worked day and night for this project. This camera will be a much more competitive product and it will be preferred for its technical features and price point."

"The Aselflir-600 has been shown to outperform its counterparts in comparative evaluations."

On Tuesday, Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairperson of Baykar, said they had tested the Aselflir-600 on the Akıncı platform and suggested "it's twice as good as its foreign counterparts."

"These developments in the defense industry are an expression of the spirit of our nation, which has never allowed its freedom to be shackled," he noted.

Baykar alone dominates 60% of the global drone market, according to Bayraktar, who also highlighted the fact that Türkiye has managed to cut its external dependency in the defense industry to 20% from 80% over the past two decades.

The Aselflir-600 electro-optic reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system is on display at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 24, 2025. (AA Photo)

Görgün said at least two countries are already interested in the Aselflir-600 and have been in talks with Aselsan to jointly develop the electro-optical camera system.

"There are at least two countries currently in talks with Aselsan to co-develop next-generation cameras and carry out technology transfer. The product has reached such an advanced level that it now holds export potential through technology sharing," he noted.

Tactical communications solution

Görgün said the camera can be used in both armored and unarmored drones. "Its standout feature is its ability to capture clear images from high altitudes and target using its laser across great distances," he noted.

Görgün also touted Aselsan's Tactical Data Link (T-Link), a nationally developed solution for tactical communications that has also been unveiled at the IDEF.

He said the all-encompassing networking system allows the company's products to quickly and reliably transmit data to one another.

Pointing out that all systems on the battlefield must operate in an integrated manner, Akyol said T-Link was developed using national resources.

"With the start of serial production, we have succeeded in developing a concept where we no longer transfer voice but data instantly, allowing a missile on one of our aircraft to be fired using the radar of another," he added.

The Aselflir-600 system will not be Aselsan's last one, Görgün said.

"Aselsan will continue to build on its achievements and produce electro-optical systems that are preferred globally. We have signed the contract for serial production intended for our Air Force," he noted.